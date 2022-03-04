First Southern State Bank has announced the launch of its 2022 Young Leaders Scholarship. The award will provide scholarship winners assistance in reducing the financial burden on their path to college or career technical program completion.
Members of the senior class of any high school located in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson or Marshall counties are eligible to apply. Scholarships are a one-time award to cover tuition, fees and/or books. Applications may be found at www.fssbank.com and all submissions must be uploaded through the secure portal provided. The deadline to apply is midnight on March 31.
“For over 19 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the senior class of the high schools in the communities in which we serve,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “We are excited to extend our scholarship program to include eligibility for all members of the Class of 2022 within our four county market area.”
For more information about the First Southern State Bank Young Leader Scholarships, visit www.fssbank.com.
