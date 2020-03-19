Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.