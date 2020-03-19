The Big Bass Splash fishing tournament, originally scheduled for March 27-29, has been rescheduled for June 12-14 at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our fishermen, sponsors, workers and volunteers,” said Bob Sealy, founder of the Big Bass Splash. “We will do whatever possible to have the tournament at this later date while creating an environment where everyone is as safe as possible.”
Registration will be on June 11 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Bait and Tackle Shop at Goose Pond Colony. Fishermen can still register online at www.sealyoutdoors.com or mail your entry form to:
Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash
PO Drawer 543
Sam Rayburn, TX 75951
The tournament features hourly weigh-ins and payouts on all three days of the event. For info on the Big Bass Splash, contact the Chamber at 256-259-5500 or email Rick Roden at roden@scottsboro.org.
