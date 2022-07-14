The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced on Thursday that a 2 1/2- mile segment of Alabama Highway 40, near Scottsboro, will be closed Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, for roadway maintenance.
Seth Burkett, public information officer for ALDOT, said the closure, from Alabama Highway 35 to County Road 273, will begin about 9 a.m. Friday.
“The road is anticipated to reopen about 6 a.m. Sunday, July 17,” said Burkett.
Message boards will be in place to advise motorists of the closure and detour. The official detour is Alabama Highway 71 to Highway 35 for westbound traffic and Highway 35 to Highway 71 of eastbound traffic.
