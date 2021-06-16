Miylah Jai’s Wing Shack owner Megan Robinson hopes to see smiles. She hopes to see adults and children alike having fun. She hopes to help bring a community together that’s endured a lot over the past year. To do this, she’s worked to put together an event this Saturday at Carver Park. She calls it the “Summer Fun Day.”
The event is slated to go from 1-8 p.m. and will have activities such as a bounce house for kids, funnel cake machines, snow cones, a dunking booth, a concession stand, vendors, a 5-on-5 basketball tournament where the winners get $500 and laser tag after it gets dark outside.
“I just wanted to cheer everybody up, wake everybody up, get together and have a good time,” Robinson said.
While Robinson is spearheading the event, it’s difficult for her to plan this event out while running her own business. Because of this, she’s had to rely on others to help out where she can’t.
“Because I’m having to be in [the restaurant] and not be out there hands-on and getting stuff together, I have some of my good friends that are doing an amazing job helping me out and doing what I can’t do since I’m in here working,” Robinson said.
Although it’s listed that vendors and teams for the 5-on-5 tournament were listed to be due by June 8, Robinson has said that she’d still take vendors or teams at this point with a heads-up. For vendors in particular, she said that if they happened to come the day of the event, she’d probably try and make them some space for their booth.
“We tried to stay ahead on [registrations] but we got a little behind because a lot of people couldn’t get in on time or couldn’t get their money in on time but we’re making it,” Robinson said.
While Robinson hopes the event can help bring people together overall, the day will mean a little more to her and her sister. Their father, who was killed over 40 years ago, helped build Carver Park. To be there on Father’s Day, at the community park he helped build to try and bring together her own, it makes the event a little more special.
“I’m looking forward to everyone enjoying themselves, having a good time and walking away with togetherness, just loving each other, being there for each other, bringing the community together to get things done instead of leaning on a few people to do it when we all can do it,” Robinson said.
