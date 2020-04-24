You will notice on the front page a story regarding a change in our print edition schedule. As it mentions, starting next week, we will got to publishing twice a week with a new Wednesday edition and the weekend edition.
As with everyone in the local business community, we are trying to position our company to withstand both the short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shutdown has been pretty tough on us, as with other local businesses, as we have continued to operate as an essential business despite significant reductions in revenue opportunities.
The new publication schedule enables us to better work with our business partners in the community, our advertisers who are also being negatively impacted by the pandemic, as they have had to make spending adjustments necessary for their long-term success as well.
As Sentinel owner Patrick Graham said on the front page, this move is designed to put our newspaper in the best position possible to continue to serve readers and advertisers as we all navigate the new normal COVID-19 is creating for our community.
The Sentinel has served Jackson County for more than 130 years, and we will continue to be your dependable source for local news coverage. Thank you for understanding. As always, please reach out if you have questions or concerns.
We are in this together, and Jackson County will come back stronger than ever.
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of the Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
