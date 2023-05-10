This week’s outstanding youth is a young man with aspirations to study law after completing his high school education. Corey Dempsey is a junior at Section High School.
Corey has maintained an All A average during high school. He is a member of the Beta Club. He serves as the parliamentarian for SkillsUSA at EPCOT.
In addition to his academic activities, Corey plays two sports. He is a member of the football and golf teams for his school.
History is this young man’s favorite school subject. “I’ve always enjoyed learning about the past,” he adds.
Corey would say to an upcoming freshman, “Don’t be afraid to take chances. Do everything you can now while in high school. It all goes by in the blink of an eye.”
“At Section High School we have many opportunities for dual enrollment and great teachers,” says Corey.
Corey also attends EPCOT each day and says, “At EPCOT we have many job opportunities and many routes after high school.”
In addition to his busy school schedule, Corey has a part-time time job. When he does have free time, Corey enjoys hunting and playing golf.
This top student plans to continue his education after he graduates from high school next year. Corey hopes to attend the University of Alabama and study law.
Corey is the son of Misty Benson and Reggie Dempsey and has three younger sisters. They are Brooke Dempsey, Addisyon Benson, and Annslie Benson. His grandparents are Edward and Janet Thompson. Family pets include a Labrador Retriever and an American Quarterhorse.
Corey attends First Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
