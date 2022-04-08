The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is advising motorists to expect brief, intermittent traffic stoppages on Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge on Alabama Highway 117 beginning Monday, April 11 and continuing for the duration of project.
The bridge is undergoing a $6.3 million rehabilitation project that began in January and is anticipated to take about two years. The project includes replacement of some structural steel, concrete repairs, and painting to extend the lifespan of the truss bridge constructed in 1958.
Traffic in both directions will be stopped for about 15 minutes at a time for the safety of the public while contractor Cekra Inc. performs overhead work.
Stoppages are possible during daylight hours Mondays through Saturdays. Efforts will be made to minimize the length and impact of stoppages though longer stoppages may be possible should unforeseen circumstances arise.
Truck drivers are advised to check the width of their loads before crossing the bridge so as not to damage the contractor’s containment system.
