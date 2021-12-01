Madison Carter
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and an athlete. Madison Carter is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Madison is a member of the Beta Club. As an honor student, she has been recognized at the Academic Excellence Program each semester.
She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
Popular among the students, Madison was voted as the 2021 Homecoming Queen.
Madison is a North Jackson Chiefs Varsity Cheerleader. She was a member of the 2017 and 2019 state cheerleading championship squads.
Biology is Madison’s favorite school subject.
“I’m interested in how things in the world work,” she adds.
Madison plans to continue her education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She will major in nursing.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also likes to go shopping.
One of her special talents is singing with her mouth closed.
Madison is the daughter of Scott and Heather Talley and has two siblings, Harper and Jace Talley. Her grandparents are Sandy and Benny Moss and Glen and Annette Rogers.
She attends Hopewell Baptist Church.
