The Scottsboro track and field teams made the long trip to Gulf Shores for the 2023 AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and the 2023 Class 5A Girls and Boys state championship trophies made the trip back home with them.
Scottsboro’s girls and boys teams swept the Class 5A state championships over the weekend, cruising to convincing wins during the three-day state meet at the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.
The Scottsboro Girls finished with a team score of 113, nearly doubling the point totals of runner-up Beauregard (60) and third-place Arab (59.5). Meanwhile the SHS Boys, who also won the 2023 Class 4A-5A Indoor State Championship back in February, posted a team score of 116, 40 points more than runner-up John Carroll Catholic and 71 points more than third-place Arab. It was a state championship repeat for Scottsboro, which won the Class 6A Boys state championship in 2022.
It’s the second time in four years that Scottsboro the girls and boys teams won track and field state championships in the same season.
“These kids, they sure made it look easy,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, who has now coached the SHS Girls and Boys teams to six indoor track and field, six outdoor track and field and nine cross country state championships since he was hired as the head coach at his alma mater prior to the start of the 2016-17 school year. “We knew going in if we really showed up, that we really had the opportunity for it to be big wins. From Event 1 to the finish, all our kids did what they were supposed to do or more. It’s always more fun when (both teams win). Everyone’s excited, everyone’s excited for everyone. There is no need for a second speech for the team that fell short. It just makes it all that much better.”
It was an all-around strong effort for both teams, with the Scottsboro Girls scoring points in 11 different events and the SHS Boys scoring points in 12 events.
The Scottsboro Girls had five event state champions and six event state runner-up finishers while the SHS boys had four event state champions and four event state runner-up event finishers.
Senior Emma Bradford closed her Scottsboro career on the highest of notes, winning four event state championships. The UNA cross country signee won the state title in the Class 5A Girls 1600-meter run (5:08.29) on Thursday, the 3200-meter run (11:11.96) on Friday and the 800-meter run (2:23.00) on Saturday while also teaming with Ally Campbell, Smith Bradford and Mia Martin to win a state title for Scottsboro in the 4x800-meter relay (9:56.27).
“Emma B. was like ‘I’m came to play, see if you can come get me,'” Robinson said of Bradford. “She went out hard (in her races), went harder in the middle and still found another gear in the end.”
On the boys side, Evan Hill won three-time state championships, winning the 5A Boys 1600-meter run (4:14.04) on Thursday before winning the 3200-meter run state crown on Friday with a Class 4A-7A state championship meet record time of 9:01.59. The Auburn signee, who was the state runner-up in the 800-meter run (1:59.04), also teamed with Cameron Estes, Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson to win the state championship for Scottsboro in the 4x800-meter relay (8:00.51).
“Evan was Evan,” Robinson said. “He did what he does. That 9:01 (in the 3200) was impressive.”
Jones reached the top of the medal stand twice and medaled four times in all for the SHS Boys, including winning a state title in the 5A Boys 800-meter run (1:58.42). The junior also was the state runner-up in the 1600 (4:20.97) and a third-place finisher in the 3200 (9:35.41).
“He had an epic (meet),” Robinson said of Jones.
Caroline Sanders reached the podium four times for the SHS Girls, winning the 5A Girls Long Jump state championship (18-10.75) and finishing as the state runner-up in the high jump (5-2), the triple jump (37-4) and the pole vault (10-6).
“She could be Top-2 in about eight events,” Robinson said of Sanders. “She’s got so much ability.”
The SHS Girls also got two state runner-up finishes from Martin in the 400-meter dash (1:00.54) and the 800 (2:23.57) and one from eighth-grader Isabelle Nelson in the 100-meter hurdles (16.40 seconds) while both Martin and Nelson teamed with Alice Merck and Lela Moser to medal in the 4x400-meter relay (4:13.32) with a third-place finish.
The SHS Boys also got one runner-up finish each from Jake Jones in the javelin (169-5) and Craft Sanders in the pole vault (12-6) — multi-time state pole vault champion and Virginia Tech signee Maddox Hamm missed the state meet due to a hamstring injury — while Austin Burger post third-place finish to earn a medal in the shot put (48-0.75).
For the SHS Girls, Campbell just missed the medal stand in the 5A Girls 1600 (5:20.49) and 3200 (11:41.09) with fourth- and fifth-place finishes, while Caroline Dawson finished ninth in the javelin (104-3) and Tatum Shelton and Abigail Shelton tied for ninth in the pole vault (8-6). Nelson also finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles (49.99) and Mabry Bonsall was 12th in the 3200 (13:03.53) while Smith Bradford finished 14th in the 800 (2:31.73), Moser was 18th in the 400 (1:05.72), Ella Claire Hodges was 19th in the triple jump (29-7.25), Banks Bradford was 19th in the 300-meter hurdles (51.54) and Nelson was 21st in the high jump (4-6).
For the SHS Boys, Devon Walker finished fourth (6-2) and Quincie Franklin seventh (6-0) in the high jump and Estes (2:00.86) and Josh Hill (10:00.16) placed fifth in the 800- and 3200-meter races respectively for the Wildcats, who also got a fifth-place finish from Tyson Sexton in the triple jump (43-8.75) and a fifth-place finish from Jacob Lovett in the pole vault (11-0). Richardson finished sixth in the 1600 (4:30.74) and Hudson Tubbs was sixth in the discus (133-4) — the senior got cleared to return to action from an injury suffered during football season just before the postseason — while Estes, Walker, Xavier McCamey and Gabe Jackson teamed up for a seventh-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (3:35.85). Tre Bland finished eighth in the long jump (20-0.5) for the Wildcats while Tyler Shelton was ninth in the 300 hurdles (42.69) and 13th in the 110 hurdles (17.27), Luke Terrell was 13th in the long jump (19-2.25) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Bland, Walker, McCamey and Roland Moser finished 14th (44.95). Bland finished 16th in the triple jump (39-9) while McCamey was 16th in the 400 (54.14) and 23rd in the 200-meter dash (23.52), Sexton was 17th in the 300 hurdles (44.73), Estes was 18th in the 400 (54.35) and West was 18th in the long jump (17-8.5).
The state championship sweep gave the Scottsboro Girls their sixth all-time outdoor track and field state title while the SHS Boys won their eighth all-time state championship.
“It’s because we have kids that know what’s at stake and they show up everyday ready to work to get it done,” Robinson said. “This was a good pile of kids. Fun group to coach. Our seniors were a group of kids that did things right, that you could tell the younger ones ‘keep an eye on them, they’re what it’s supposed to look like.’ They never shied away from tough competition or a hard stage. And we’ve got young kids are that are fired up (for the sport). We had a lot of young kids competing in 5A — scoring points in 5A — and that’s like, ‘wow.’ The future is bright.”
