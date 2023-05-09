The Scottsboro track and field team won the 2023 Class 5A Girls Track and Field state championship. Pictured (left to right) are bottom row: Smith Bradford, Ella Claire Hodges, Sadye Webb, Emma Bradford, Shelton Linville and Lela Moser. Back row: Coach Benny Wright, Coach Charles Littles, Mia Martin, Mabry Bonsall, Ally Campbell, Abigail Shelton, Tatum Shelton, Caroline Dawson, Caroline Sanders, Banks Bradford, Izzy Nelson, Head Coach Luke Robinson, Coach Paul Williams, Coach Frances Coleman and Alice Merck.