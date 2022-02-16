Sydney Lacy
North Jackson High School Junior
A young lady who leads her high school marching band, is active in clubs, and maintains an All-A average is this week’s outstanding youth.
Sydney Lacy is a junior at North Jackson High School.
Sydney is the drum major for the North Jackson Chiefs Marching Band. She also participates in the symphonic band.
Being in the band has brought many honors her way. Sydney is a five time District 2 and All State Audition Based Honor Band Selectee. She has been a member of the Troy University High School Honor Band in 2020 and 2022.
She was part of the Solo and Ensemble in 2018, 2019, and 2021.
As an honor student this teen is a member of the Beta Club. She serves as treasurer of the Student Government Association and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Sydney says that her favorite school subject this year has to be English.
“Mrs. Stivers is an amazing teacher and makes it enjoyable,” she adds.
This top student is already making plans for her future after high school. She hopes to attend Jacksonville State University where she will major in something related to psychology. Her dream is to be a part of the Marching Southerners.
When this busy teen has free time, she likes to hang out with her friends, watch movies, and listen to music. She also tries to find something to keep her busy whether it be a school or community event. If she can help out, you will more than likely see her at these events.
Sydney plays the clarinet and the piano. She uses her piano playing talent to play at her church, Victory Baptist Church in Bridgeport. She is also learning to play the trumpet.
This outstanding young lady is the daughter of Vickie and Tim Lacy.
She has a miniature long hair dachshund named Zoe.
