Five Jackson County high school basketball players have landed on the annual Sand Mountain Super 6 Teams.
Senior center Kennedy Barron, junior guard/forward Molly Heard and sophomore guard Kallie Tinker of Class 2A state champion Pisgah were selected to the Sand Mountain Super 6 girls basketball team while North Sand Mountain senior guards Luke Maples and Russ Marr was selected to the Sand Mountain Super 6 boys team.
The teams were selected by the head coaches from the nine schools that compete each December in the Sand Mountain Tournament.
Heard was selected for the third straight season and Tinker and Marr for the second straight season while Barron and Maples were first-time selections.
Heard, averaged 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game, Tinker, averaged 16.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game and Barron averaged 9.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for Pisgah, which won its fourth straight state championship and finished with a 25-6 record. All three were selected to the Class 2A All-State Tournament Team, and Heard was the State Tournament MVP.
Also on the Super 6 girls team were Leianna Currie and Kenadie Lee of Class 3A state runner-up Sylvania and Peyton Blevins of Plainview.
Meanwhile, Maples and Marr helped NSM post a 25-6 record and win Jackson County and Class 2A Area 15 regular-season and tournament championships on the way to a Northeast Regional appearance, where the No. 2-ranked Bison lost 92-85 in the semifinals at No. 1 and eventual state champion Midfield.
Maples averaged 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Bison. Marr, who is NSM’s all-time leading scorer with 2,000-plus career points, averaged 25.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Also on the Super 6 boys team were Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson of 3A state champion Fyffe and Cole Millican and Jonah Williams of Plainview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.