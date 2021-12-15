Nathan Gardner
Woodville High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and leader on his school’s football team. Nathan Gardner is a senior at Woodville High School.
This young man has maintained an A and B average throughout high school. He is a member of the Beta Club.
Nathan is also a member of Students for Christ and the FFA (Future Farmers of America).
This high school senior is a two sport athlete. He is a member of the Woodville Panthers Varsity Football Team.
He served as a captain of that team. He is also a member of the varsity baseball team.
Math is Nathan’s favorite school subject.
“It’s like a puzzle,” he says, “and I like to solve them.”
Nathan is already looking forward to continuing his education after he graduates in the spring. He plans to attend Jacksonville State University where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and wellness.
Then he hopes to earn a master’s degree in physical therapy at the University of Alabama in Birmingham or the University of South Alabama.
In addition to playing sports and keeping up his grades, Nathan has a job as a cook at the Panther Mart. When he has free time, he enjoys being in the outdoors. He likes to hunt and fish. Nathan also likes spending time with his family and friends.
Nathan is the son of Michael and Tiffany Gardner.
He has two dogs named Pepper, a black Lab and Suge, a Pit Bull.
