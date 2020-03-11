A Pisgah fishing duo took the top spot at an Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s regional tournament.
Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips won the ASABFA’s Lake Eufaula Tournament on Saturday, weighing in four fish that totaled 12.41 pounds.
The sophomore anglers are the first tournament winners for the second-year Pisgah fishing program. They both received a 1,000 scholarship. Their boat captain was Dwight Barrentine.
Their finish also helped Pisgah post a fourth-place team finish.
“Our team was beyond excited to bring home a top (individual) finish and overall fourth place,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith. “It had rained 10 inches the three day’s prior, so it was high water and mud. The water literally looked like chocolate milk. I cannot thank my boat captains enough for putting my kids on fish. The bite was slow and at times non-existent. Brantley and Dallon had only four bites the entire time and thankfully they were large enough fish to weigh in.”
Madelyn Griffith and Gracie McKee finished 16th for Pisgah after weighing in two fish at 4.37 pounds while Bode Smith and Grant Dalton were 47th with one fishing weighing 1.56. pounds.
“For the girls, this was their first tournament and they were able to bring in two nice fish,” Smith said. “Bode and Grant caught 20 fish, but they were an inch short in length. They were able to bring in one, but that one fish made the difference in our team finishing in the top five of the tournament.”
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain turned in a ninth-place finish despite having only two boats weigh in fish.
Brayden Ellison and Landon Green finished 11th with a two fish totaling 6.76 pounds while Logan Davis and Josey Williams was 27th with one fish weighing 2.78 pounds.
“Proud of the entire team for staying with it to the end. Several schools did not,” said NSM coach Jeremy Moore. “Water conditions were extremely muddy with 1-2 inch visibility in most places. Two days before the tourney, the water level jumped almost four feet from record flooding. It was basically luck of multiple casts and hitting (the fish) on the nose to get a bite. We had a third boat that broke off a big one that would have put us in the top-three.”
