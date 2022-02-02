With no opposition, Sheriff Chuck Phillips has earned a fourth term in office. Phillips is one of a few candidates with no opponent in the May 24 Republican Primary. And, with no candidates on the Democratic side, Phillips will have served two terms in office, which began in 2010, unopposed.
State Sen. Steve Livingston is also unopposed in the primary, along with District Attorney Jason Pierce, Coroner John David Jordan and two members of the Jackson County Board of Education, Chris Knight (District 2) and Angela Guess (At Large).
State Rep. Tommy Hanes is seeking a third term as he will face Mike Kirkland in the primary.
There will three primary races involving the Jackson County Commission. Bill Nance, who was appointed chairman following Tim Guffey’s resignation, will look for a full term as he faces Jason Venable, who has served two terms as a commissioner in District 2.
Three candidates will vie for Venable’s District 2 seat. Former Commissioner Melinda Gilbert, Paul Kennamer and T.J. Perry have all qualified.
In District 1, commissioner Danny Rich will face Chris Gulley.
Local Republicans will also vote in the U.S. Senate race, featuring Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Boyd Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, whose seat they are running to fill. Also running is Mike Durant, a former Black Hawk pilot who was shot down in Somalia in 1993.
There are no local races or candidates in the Democrat Primary.
