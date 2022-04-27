A memorial service for Ann Barbee Chambless will be held Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m., at the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center.
Chambless, a founder of the Jackson County Historical Association and editor of its newsletter for 40 years, died Sunday, April 17, at the age of 85.
The family will greet visitors in the new exhibit space of the Heritage Center, at the corner of Houston and Peachtree streets in Scottsboro, from 4-5 p.m.
Circuit Judge John Graham will deliver a brief eulogy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.