Dr. Wayne Patterson III, a prominent dentist in Scottsboro, was killed in an accident early Tuesday morning.
According to Scottsboro Police, they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3700 block of South Broad Street around 6:43 a.m. involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the bicyclist, Patterson, 65, had been struck and fatally injured by a vehicle.
The vehicle was driven by Zachary Steven Davis, 26 of Guntersville.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information will be released at this time,” said Capt. Erick Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.