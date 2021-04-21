Cheyenne Harvey
North Jackson High School Senior
An honor student who has already received two scholarships is this week’s outstanding youth. Cheyenne Harvey is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Cheyenne has earned All A’s throughout high school and is a red card holder. She is a member of the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society.
This active teen is a senior representative and serves as secretary of the SGA (Student Government Association).
She is a member of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and editor of The Tomahawk which is the school yearbook. She is also a Jackson County Leadership graduate.
Cheyenne says that yearbook staff is her favorite school subject.
“I am the editor and get to be creative and lead my peers,” she adds.
This top student plans to continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community College. She has received a Presidential Host scholarship and the Moriah Children’s Home Scholarship.
She plans to get her doctorate degree in psychology and open her own practice.
Cheyenne has a part-time job babysitting. When she has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and watching documentaries. Impersonations and acting are just two of her talents.
This young lady attends Bridgeport Baptist Church. There she is involved with the food drive and mission trips and volunteers at the nursing home.
Cheyenne is the daughter of Esther Harvey and Ty Brazier. She has eight brothers and two sisters.
Her grandparents are James and Jeanetta Crawford.
