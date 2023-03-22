One of the last Democrats to serve in North Alabama, former State Rep. John Robinson, who served Jackson County for 20 years, died Friday, March 17 after a lengthy illness. He was 72.
First elected in 1994, Robinson served a total of five terms in the Alabama House of Representatives, where according to his obituary, his achievements included formally exonerating the wrongly accused Scottsboro Boys, recruiting US Gypsum to Bridgeport, establishing the Senior Rx Program, sponsoring the bill that created the James Martin Wildlife area and co-sponsoring the bill dedicating a section of I-65 as “The Lost Highway.”
Born in DeKalb County, Robinson graduated Geraldine High School and Jacksonville State University with a degree in criminal justice. He moved to Scottsboro and went to work at the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, where he spent 28 years.
Johnny was a faithful servant of Jackson County and loved its people,” said District Attorney Jason Pierce. “It was my privilege to work with him when I first arrived in the District Attorney’s Office. At that time he served as an investigator as well as the worthless check coordinator.”
Pierce said Robinson had a passion going to Montgomery and representing Jackson County.
“He was a passionate advocate for justice during those years,” said Pierce.
Circuit Judge John Graham said Robinson was a true friend to the people of his district.
“He worked very hard to take care of the folks at home, without regard to their wealth, who they were, what they did for a living, or what kind of house they lived in—all people were equal in John’s eyes,” said Graham. “He loved being a State Representative, he loved the history and camaraderie and political give-and-take of Montgomery, and he loved putting that “TVA in lieu of tax” money into every school, volunteer fire department, community club and civic improvement project in the county. John always did everything with the other person in mind, never taking anything for himself.”
Graham said Robinson gave him a great piece of advice on his first day as a judge.
“He said, ‘Judge, you have an important job, but don’t ever get to thinking you are an important person,’” Graham said. “It occurred to me that John was exactly right. I do have an important job, but I am not an important person. It’s a good lesson and I try to remember that. That goes for all of us who hold office.”
