Competing U.S. Senate campaigns will host events on Sand Mountain at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
These rallies will promote incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones and his challenger, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.
Drive-In Vote: Jones and special guests will participate in a socially-distanced, in-car rally at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers ask participants to RSVP in advance and remain in or next to your car for the duration of the rally. They also ask that guests not attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Everyone must wear masks for entry into the event.
To RSVP (required), visit www.mobilize.us/dougjones/event/337581/.
Campaign Rally: Tuberville will be joined by special guests Randy Owen and Jason Crabb at the Barn at Blue Pond, located at 9796 Blue Pond Boulevard in Sylvania, at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
The event is hosted by House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and State Sen. Steve Livingston.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, attendees are requested to wear masks while inside or if unable to socially distance.
To RSVP, call Britney Garner at 205-441-8612 or email britney@redpinestrategies.com.
