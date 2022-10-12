Here are the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association's high school football rankings:
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (14); 7-0; 212
2. Leroy (5); 6-0; 186
3. Linden; 6-0; 151
4. Brantley; 5-2; 119
5. Valley Head; 7-0; 104
6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 89
7. Meek; 7-0; 76
8. Loachapoka; 7-0; 60
9. Sweet Water; 4-2; 46
10. Millry; 7-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228
2. Highland Home; 8-0; 171
3. Ariton; 7-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 7-1; 129
5. Pisgah; 6-1; 103
6. Reeltown; 5-1; 88
7. B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67
8. Vincent; 7-1; 61
9. G.W. Long; 5-2; 34
10. Isabella; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203
2. Gordo (3); 7-1; 161
3. Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150
4. Opp (1); 6-1; 133
5. Winfield; 6-1; 108
6. Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95
7. St. James; 6-2; 72
8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60
9. Excel; 7-0; 44
10. Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14
Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214
2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 173
3. Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162
4. Priceville; 8-0; 120
5. Handley; 7-1; 104
6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 80
7. T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60
8. Northside; 6-1; 53
9. Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42
10. Etowah; 6-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228
2. Leeds; 7-0; 163
3. Moody; 8-0; 139
4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127
5. Ramsay; 6-2; 112
6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101
7. Guntersville; 6-1; 64
8. Beauregard; 7-0; 60
9. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31
10. Arab; 7-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202
2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176
3. Theodore; 7-0; 146
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135
5. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120
6. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108
7. Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63
8. Helena; 6-1; 40
9. Center Point; 7-1; 25
10. Gardendale; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 225
2. Thompson; 6-2; 167
3. Hoover (1); 7-1; 155
4. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133
5. Fairhope; 6-1; 109
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94
7. Austin; 6-2; 67
8. Prattville; 5-2; 56
9. Opelika; 5-3; 21
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Patrician (15); 7-0; 215
2. Lee-Scott (3); 7-0; 180
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 8-0; 154
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-2; 122
5. Clarke Prep; 5-2; 92
6. Glenwood; 4-3; 90
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-2; 64
8. Macon-East; 5-2; 59
9. Lowndes Aca.; 5-2; 53
10. Morgan Aca.; 5-2; 41
Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (3-3) 7, Edgewood (3-4) 6.
