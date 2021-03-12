DeKalb County authorities arrested a Sylvania man Wednesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden said Matthew Austin Scott, 27 of Sylvania, was arrested after authorities received a Cyber tip about child pornography being downloaded at a residence on Carrisa Road in Sylvania.
The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department and District Attorney’s Office searched the residence.
“This investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be forthcoming,” said Welden.
Scott was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center, where he remains awaiting bond to be set.
