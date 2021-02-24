CLASS 6A BOYS NORTHWEST REGIONAL FINAL
Scottsboro (24-4) vs. No. 6 Clay-Chalkville (21-4)
When: Today, 11:30 a.m.
Site: Wallace State Community College, Hanceville
Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com
Notes: Winner advances to the Class 6A Final Four to play Spanish Fort at UAB on Monday (11:30 a.m.)...First regional final appearance for both teams...second all-time meeting between the schools...Scottsboro is on its deepest postseason run since the 1976-77 season.
__________
CLASS 1A GIRLS NORTHEAST REGIONAL FINAL
No. 1 Skyline (27-7) vs. Decatur Heritage (15-12)
When: Today, 2 p.m.
Site: Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum
Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com
Notes: Winner advances to the Class 1A Final Four to play Lindon or Johnson at the Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham Crossplex) on Tuesday (2 p.m.)...Skyline trying to win its second regional title in three seasons...Skyline is playing in the regional finals for fourth time in five years.
__________
CLASS 2A GIRLS NORTHEAST REGIONAL FINAL
No. 2 Pisgah (22-6) vs. No. 1 Spring Garden (32-2)
When: Thursday, 9 a.m.
Site: Jacksonville State University'sPete Mathews Coliseum
Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com
Notes: Winner goes to the Class 2A Final Four to play Lindon or Johnson at the Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham Crossplex) on March 3 (2 p.m.)...Pisgah won 3A state title in 2020 while Spring Garden won 1A...The schools have combined for 25 regional titles and 41 regional appearances.
