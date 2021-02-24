CLASS 6A BOYS NORTHWEST REGIONAL FINAL

Scottsboro (24-4) vs. No. 6 Clay-Chalkville (21-4)

When: Today, 11:30 a.m.

Site: Wallace State Community College, Hanceville

Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com

Notes: Winner advances to the Class 6A Final Four to play Spanish Fort at UAB on Monday (11:30 a.m.)...First regional final appearance for both teams...second all-time meeting between the schools...Scottsboro is on its deepest postseason run since the 1976-77 season.

__________

CLASS 1A GIRLS NORTHEAST REGIONAL FINAL

No. 1 Skyline (27-7) vs. Decatur Heritage (15-12)

When: Today, 2 p.m.

Site: Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum

Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com

Notes: Winner advances to the Class 1A Final Four to play Lindon or Johnson at the Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham Crossplex) on Tuesday (2 p.m.)...Skyline trying to win its second regional title in three seasons...Skyline is playing in the regional finals for fourth time in five years.

__________

CLASS 2A GIRLS NORTHEAST REGIONAL FINAL

No. 2 Pisgah (22-6) vs. No. 1 Spring Garden (32-2)

When: Thursday, 9 a.m.

Site: Jacksonville State University'sPete Mathews Coliseum

Radio/Audio: WWIC 1050 AM and WWICradio.com

Notes: Winner goes to the Class 2A Final Four to play Lindon or Johnson at the Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham Crossplex) on March 3 (2 p.m.)...Pisgah won 3A state title in 2020 while Spring Garden won 1A...The schools have combined for 25 regional titles and 41 regional appearances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.