The Pisgah girls basketball team had a rough start and a shaky finish.
Fortunately for the Eagles, what they did in between was enough to earn them a chance at winning a fourth straight state championship.
No. 2-ranked Pisgah led by double-digits most of the way and held off No. 7 St. Luke's late fourth-quarter rally attempt to post a 72-63 Class 2A State Semifinal win at the Birmingham Crossplex's Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
Pisgah (24-6) advanced to play No. 4 Hatton (25-3) in the Class 2A state finals on Saturday at 9 a.m.
It's Pisgah's fifth straight state championship game appearance — the previous four were in Class 3A — and the sixth in the past seven seasons.
Wednesday's win improved the Eagles to 13-0 in state semifinal games during head coach Carey Ellison's 25-year tenure. Pisgah will be trying for its seventh state title during Ellison's tenure and the school's ninth overall.
Pisgah finished the first quarter on a 15-4 scoring run to take a 23-12 lead and led by as many as 17 in the second quarter before holding a 41-29 halftime advantage. The Eagles led by as many as 18 in the third quarter before leading 59-41 entering the fourth quarter. St. Luke’s (23-5) outscored Pisgah 22-13 in the final quarter but never got closer than nine.
Molly Heard finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and seven steals for the Eagles while Kallie Tinker made four 3-pointers and closed with 21 points and three steals. Kennedy Barron totaled six points and 12 rebounds, Emma Ellison had six points and seven rebounds, Karlee Holcomb had six points and two assists, Bella Bobo had five points and two assists and Lila Kate Wheeler had two points.
Iamunique Bowie scored 22 points for St. Luke’s while Whitney Novak netted 14 and Arbany Holder had 10.
This story will be updated.
