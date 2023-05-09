The North Sand Mountain boys golf team has once again earned the right to compete for a state championship.
NSM advanced to next week’s AHSAA Golf Championships by winning the North 1 Sub-State Golf Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman on Monday.
The Bison finished with a team score of 319, edging Athens Bible (320) by one stroke for the sub-state championship. NSM, which also won the Class 1A-2A Section 3 Tournament last week, secured the top spot on the final hole when freshman Duncan Wilks sank a 6-foot birdie putt on the Par 5 18th hole.
NSM will play in the Class 1A-2A Boys State Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National Lake Course in Auburn next Monday and Tuesday. It’s the fourth straight state tournament that NSM, the 2019 state champion, has appeared.
The Bison punched their state ticket with a solid round from its five players. Will Maples shot a 76 and Jarrett Hill a 77 to led the NSM effort while Wilks turned in an 81, Brady Anderson shot an 85 and Kade Davis shot an 88.
“The whole team played major roles throughout the day and battled through good shots and bad,” said NSM assistant coach Jarrett Moore. “We are really proud of the effort and mindset these boys put together (in the sub-state tournament). They are a great group of young men and have worked really hard to get to where they are.”
Sub-state runner-up Athens Bible also qualified for the state tournament while Winston County finished third (324), Mars Hill fourth (338), Red Bay fifth (344), West End sixth (345) and Ider (389).
Woodville’s David DeVries and Levi DeVries shot 78 and 79 respectively, finishing ninth and tied for 10th respectively. Also playing as individuals, NSM’s Jake Johnson shot an 87, Pisgah’s Bryant Burgess shot a 94 and Woodville’s Waylon Lowery shot a 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.