North Sand Mountain won the North 1 Sub-State Boys Golf Tournament championship at at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman on Monday to advance to the 2023 AHSAA State Golf Championship Tournament in Auburn May 15-16. Pictured (left to right) are coach Danielle Maples, Blake Maples, Jarrett Hill, Kade Davis, Duncan Wilks, Brady Anderson, Jack Johnson, assistant coach Luke Maples and assistant coach Jarrett Moore.