The 2022 Jackson County Basketball Tournament's varsity boys championship game will feature a rematch from the previous season.
Top-seeded Section and second-seeded North Sand Mountain will face off in tonight's 8 p.m. county finals at Section High School.
Section advanced to the championship game by defeating fourth-seeded Pisgah 64-46 while NSM, the defending two-time county champion, advanced by defeating third-seeded North Jackson 86-67.
With the score tied at 12-all after one quarter, Section (18-8) built a 10-point halftime lead against Pisgah (12-8) before extending that lead to 42-29 after three quarters. The Lions led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.
Logan Patterson led a balanced Section scoring attack with 14 points while Alex Guinn and Gabe Hilley had 10 each, Jacob Cooper had nine, Kaden Bradford had eight and Dominik Blair had six. For Pisgah, Jake Hendricks scored 11 points while Rhyan Barrett, Luke Gilbert and Legion McCrary had seven each and Mason Holcomb had six.
Meanwhile, NSM (11-6) used a big third-quarter to pull away from North Jackson (10-7). The Bison led 21-18 after one quarter and 42-34 at halftime before outscoring North Jackson 28-14 in the third to build a 70-48 advantage. The Chiefs never got closer than 11 in the fourth quarter.
Derek Bearden and Chandler Sullivan had double-doubles for NSM. Bearden closed with 32 points and 10 rebounds while Sullivan totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds. NSM also got 10 points from Nyle Poore, nine points and eight rebounds from Drue Carlton, nine points from Kaden Brown, six points from Andrew Palmer and five points from Kaleb Helton.
Leading scorers for North Jackson were Zeke Ballard with 21, Preston Miller with 16, Brady Cunningham with 10, Gannon Jernigan with eight and Cadelle McDonald and DeVontay Pickett with five each.
