Chandler Sullivan rebounded his way into the record books of North Sand Mountain basketball this season, and his efforts landed him as a finalist for Class 2A Player of the Year and Alabama’s Mr. Basketball.
Sullivan was one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A Player of the Year award along Aliceville’s Jatavius Colvin and Sand Rock’s Jacob StClair, who took home the award during the ASWA Basketball Player of the Year Banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery on Thursday. Baker’s Labaron Philon was named Alabama's Mr. Basketball.
It would’ve been nice to win, but I was thankful to be chosen (a finalist),” Sullivan said. “They told us out of about 700 (players chosen all-state), 48 of us were (at the Player of the Year banquet). It was an honor being there.”
Sullivan was the first North Sand Mountain player to be an ASWA Player of the Year Finalist since Cole Hicks, Sullivan’s head coach at NSM, was in 2003.
“It would have been nice for him to win it, but it doesn’t take away from anything he did this season and really for his whole career,” said NSM head coach Cole Hicks. “Being (a finalist) is a big honor.”
Sullivan, a first-team Class 2A all-state selection, averaged 19.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game during his senior season along with 2.7 blocked shots and 1.6 rebounds.
He helped the Bison go 25-6 and win a Jackson County Tournament championship. He was the Jackson County Tournament MVP after scoring 14 points and grabbing a career-high 30 rebounds in the championship game win over Skyline. Sullivan’s 30-rebound performance was tied for fourth most in a single game in AHSAA history.
“During the season you don’t get to enjoy it as much because you’re focused on the next game,” Hicks said, “but after the season you look back on it and see what all he was able to accomplish and it amazes you. He was a mad man on the glass for us all year.”
Sullivan finished his career as NSM’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,278. He also scored more than 1,000 points and was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter.
"(Rebounding), it’s all want to, as Coach Hicks and Coach Glen (Hicks) say. If you want it bad enough, you will. Been working for that since I was a ninth grader. Worked hard. It paid off.”
Sullivan said he enjoyed his playing career and his senior season as a whole at NSM.
“I regret not making it to JSU (for the Northeast Regional), but we got a Jackson County championship, had an amazing time playing with the other seniors and had fun playing with the (young guys) on the team,” Sullivan said. “It was amazing (playing at NSM).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.