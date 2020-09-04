The Woodville volleyball team started its 2020 season on a winning note.
The visiting Class 1A Panthers swept a best-of-five match with 2A Whitesburg Christian in Huntsville on Monday.
Woodville won each set 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.
North Jackson posts four wins — The North Jackson volleyball team post wins over Marion County (Tenn.), South Pittsburg (Tenn.) Woodville and Asbury this week.
The Chiefs defeated South Pittsburg 25-23, 22-25, 15-12 and Marion County 25-15, 19-25, 16-14 on Monday while defeating Woodville 25-9, 25-16 and Asbury 25-8, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Pisgah splits tri-match with DAR, Westminster Christian — At Pisgah, the Eagles swept a best-of-three match with DAR after falling in three sets to Westminster Christian on Monday.
Pisgah defeated DAR 25-11, 25-12. Molly Heard totaled five kills and three blocks for the Eagles while Ashley Shrader recorded two kills, two aces and two blocks. The Eagles also got three aces and one kill from Hannah Duncan and one kill and one block from Amber Shrader.
Pisgah won its opening set with Westminster Christian 26-24 before losing the next two sets 25-15, 15-6. Heard recorded five kills and eight blocks while Duncan had one ace and two blocks, Amber Shrader had one kill and one block, Ashley Shrader had two blocks and Karlee Holcomb had one ace.
On Tuesday, Pisgah fell to New Hope 25-22, 25-15 and Fyffe 29-27, 25-12 in a tri-match at New Hope.
Scottsboro drops area match at Fort Payne — At Fort Payne, the host Wildcats swept Scottsboro 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 in a best-of-five Class 6A Area 15 match on Tuesday.
The loss dropped Scottsboro to 0-2 in area play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.