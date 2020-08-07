Scottsboro attorney Seth Ashmore, who is representing three local citizens suing Gov. Kay Ivey, said on Thursday that a hearing is set in Montgomery Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Scottsboro citizens Debbie Mathis, Barry Munza and Larry Lewis filed a lawsuit regarding Ivey’s July 15 mask mandate, questioning the validity of the governor’s order requiring citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the filing of the lawsuit, Ivey has extended the mandate through Aug. 31.
Ashmore said the Attorney General’s Office has basically conceded that the order is that of the governor, and not of the state health officer, Scott Harris.
“So, the question is solely whether the governor has the power to mandate a mask under the Emergency Management Act,” said Ashmore.
On July 15, Ivey issued a proclamation, incorporating an order that a person “wear a mask or other facial covering” at all times when within six feet of a person from another household, with some exceptions.
Violators of the order may be arrested, charged with a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, be fined $500 and jailed six months.
Ashmore said his clients are directly affected by the order, as they are located within the boundaries of the state of Alabama and, during times, interface with the public at distances of less than six feet.
He said Munza and Lewis, are retired sheriff’s deputies who interface with the general public in normal daily life, oftentimes within six feet of another individual. He said Mathis, a real estate agent, interfaces with the general public in her personal and professional life, oftentimes within six feet of another individual.
“We’re arguing that a plain meaning of statute says the governor doesn’t have the power, and even if the governor was granted that power under the Emergency Management Act, then will would still be an unconstitutional delegation of authority,” said Ashmore.
Ashmore’s clients are requesting the court issue a temporary restraining order enjoining the defendants from enforcing the proclamation and order from July 15; issue a preliminary injunction enjoining the defendants from enforcing the proclamation and order from July 15; after a full hearing on this matter and permanently enjoin the defendants from enforcing the proclamation and order from July 15.
(1) comment
Good for the people suing the governor. It it about time the people rise up against the over reaching power of those in government.The masks are dangerous to one's immune system and is worthless for protection against this planned pandemic to destroy this country's economy! The timing is obvious. They could not oust the President with Russia Gate, then came impeachment.That didn't work so what's next a VIRUS, riots in the streets, Antifa, BLM, backed by George Soros and now the big push for mail in ballots to disrupt the election. Wake up people it his about control and the stealing of your freedom. The Communists the world over are clapping their hands and salivating to see this country's destruction!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.