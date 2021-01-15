Fred Thomas, a Jackson County Sports Hall of Famer, who almost got a scholarship to play basketball for legendary coach Adolph Rupp and the University of Kentucky, died on Saturday, Jan. 9. He was 90.
In 1948, Rupp made a visit to Jackson County High School to see Thomas, who had just completed his high school senior basketball season. However, Thomas and some friends laid out of school that day and went fishing.
The next day the boys returned to school and were met by Principal M.G. Couch, who called each one into his office for a paddling, one at a time. Thomas was the last one in the office.
“I hope you caught a lot of fish, Fred,” Couch told him. “I’m not going to paddle you.”
Thomas asked why, and Couch told him of Rupp’s visit and how he wanted to offer the youngster a scholarship. Rupp told Couch he might be back the next day, but he never came back.
“Talk about a sick young man,” Thomas once said. “For a long time, I thought where I might be if I hadn’t gone fishing.”
Born and raised on Sand Mountain, in Dutton, Thomas came from a large family that included his older brother, Blaine, also known as “Big Red.” Blaine was a 6’2 All-State player who led Jackson County High School to the 1938 state championship and later played at the University of Alabama.
Thomas wanted to be better than his older brother, but never grew to his size. As a senior, he was 5’6. Still, he proved one of the county’s best basketball players ever. He led Jackson County to three state tournaments during his high school career, including a two-point state championship loss in 1947, his junior year. Despite the loss, Thomas was still named Tournament Most Valuable Player.
In three state tournaments, Thomas played on teams that lost by a total of our points.
After high school, Thomas served in the Navy for two years. After his service, he received a scholarship to play at Florence State Teacher’s College, now the University of North Alabama, where he started for two years.
Married and expecting a child, Thomas dropped out after two years and went to work at Redstone Arsenal for two years.
Eight years out of high school, Thomas went back to Florence State in 1956 to finish school. He rejoined the basketball team and started every game. When he left the college, he was among the leading scorers in school history.
Thomas spent time coaching, serving four years as head coach at Woodville High School and a junior high coach at Section for five years. In 1966, he became a math teacher at Scottsboro High School. Two years later, he was named assistant principal.
In 1975, Thomas was named principal at Scottsboro, serving six years. Thomas worked in the school system until retiring in 1992.
Throughout his career, he officiated basketball games, from junior high school to college, for 37 years. He officiated three state high school basketball tournaments.
