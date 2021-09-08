The Northeast Alabama Health Services (NEAHS) van will return to the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday to give out free doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The van will be parked by the gazebo at the courthouse from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
After the first vaccination clinic, held on Aug. 13, the Jackson County Commission invited NEAHS to return Friday to give out second doses for those who got the Moderna vaccine. In addition to this Friday, they’ll also be returning to the same location at the same time on Sept. 24, Oct.1 and Oct. 22 to continue giving out free vaccinations.
To get the vaccine, it’s required to bring a picture ID as well as an insurance card for those that have insurance.
