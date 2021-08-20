First dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine will be given in the main lobby of Highlands Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9-11 a.m. This vaccine is available for people age 12 and over.
A parent or guardian consent is needed for people 12-17 years old, except under certain circumstances, which include a minor living apart, minor who has given birth or been married and recognizing good faith reliance upon representations of the minor.
“We encourage a parent or guardian to go to the vaccine appointment with their child to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and provide consent for the child to receive the vaccine,” said Wendi Raeuchle, a spokesperson for the hospital.
Those looking to get vaccinated are asked to bring a valid ID and insurance card (if you have insurance), though insurance is not required. Vaccines will be given at no charge. Masks are required. Practice social distancing while in the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.