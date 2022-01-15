The 2021 Jackson County was like none before it in the history of the event.
COVID-19 precautions led to the tournament playing out at varying sites before holding championship games at North Jackson High School.
Last year’s tournament was supposed to be at Section High School.
But the changes pushed that back a year, and now a senior-laden Section boys team that is the varsity boys division’s No. 1 seed gets to play at home in what is the final county tournament for the majority of its roster.
“Your senior year is always one you look back on, so getting to host the county tournament your senior year is a big thing,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn, whose team gets a quarterfinal round bye and plays either fourth-seeded Pisgah or fifth-seeded Skyline in the semifinals.
“Hopefully they can really make it memorable.”
The 2022 Jackson County Tournament tips off Monday and runs through Saturday, Jan. 22 at Section High School. The tournament has seven divisions: varsity, junior varsity and junior high girls and varsity, junior varsity, freshman and junior high boys.
The varsity girls and boys semifinals (Thursday and Friday) and varsity championships (Jan. 22) will be broadcast and streamed online on WWIC Radio 1050 AM.
Section’s boys and Skyline’s girls are the varsity No. 1 seeds.
It’s the second time that Skyline has been the tournament’s top seed, the first time occurring in 1994.
Skyline has been the Jackson County Tournament runner-up for the past six seasons, and coach Ronnie McCarver said the defending Class 1A state champion Vikings would like to break through and win the program’s first county tournament crown.
“It’s pretty good to get (to the finals), but our girls just don’t want to just get there,” he said. “We just need to keep playing hard, play the way we’ve been playing and see what happens.”
The expectation by most observers is that Skyline and Pisgah, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and 2A respectively, will face off in the varsity girls title game for a seventh straight seasons. The defending Class 2A state champion Eagles, this year’s No. 2 seed after losing 55-53 in overtime to Skyline back in November, are going for a county tournament record eighth straight championship.
“We earned the No. 2 seed and Skyline earned the No. 1 seed,” Ellison said. “I don’t really know if not being the No. 1 seed is (motivation). I just think we should be motivated that if we do play (Skyline) again, we do right what we did wrong last time. It would be a tough challenge because (Skyline) has a lot weapons and they’re well-coached on both ends of the floor.”
Skyline and Pisgah both receive quarterfinal-round byes. Skyline plays either fourth-seeded North Jackson or fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain in the semifinals while Pisgah plays either third-seeded Section or sixth-seeded Woodville.
On the boys side, second-seeded NSM will get an opportunity to win its third straight county championship. But Bison head coach Cole Hicks said his team is focused on its semifinal game — NSM plays either third-seeded North Jackson or sixth-seeded Woodville — rather than the possibility of a three-peat.
“Every team in this (tournament) can beat you, so you’ve got to be ready and focused,” said Hicks, who has four county titles in his coaching career, two at North Jackson and two at NSM. “We’ve just talked about trying to take care of business. This (tournament), you just never know. It’s going to come down to who’s focused, who makes shots, who adjusts. I always enjoyed the county (tournament) as a player and a coach. It’s a special time of year.”
Every team in the varsity boys division has at least one loss to a fellow county team so far this season.
“I think it’s going to be super competitive,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “Everyone’s been playing pretty well. Anybody could win it. You’re going to have to play really well to advance.”
