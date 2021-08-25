Two people were injured Sunday night in a train accident involving a vehicle at Cedar Hill Drive and Mary Hunter Avenue.
According to Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, two of the four occupants in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be available as they become available,” said Dohring.
