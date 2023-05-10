The newly formed GenCyber Team at Skyline High School excelled in their first competition. They competed with other area teams at the GenCyber Olympiad last month at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Center for Cybersecurity.
Led by Dr. Mike Muratet, team members are Charlie Arnold, Riley Middlebrooks, Brantley Davis, Wyatt Cook, Asher Petty, Jack Whitley, and Olivia Tyler. They placed first in three events while also placing in two other events.
The core of the team began with nine Skyline students who were enrolled in the cybersecurity program called RING (Regions Investing in the Next Generation). This is an online course in cybersecurity.
Muratet asked students interested in cybersecurity to write an essay describing their interest in the subject. The students also had to acquire a recommendation from a teacher. Seven students were selected to attend the event, and five were able to attend.
The RING course goes beyond labs and presentations. It aims to instill ethics and pride in the cybersecurity profession along the way. It is forging tools that will shape the next generation of cybersecurity experts. This program is specifically for students and schools without an existing cybersecruity program.
Skyline competed against schools much larger and still came out on top in three events. Cybersecurity is becoming a popular choice as a major with college students. UAH holds camps throughout the year in cybersecurity, and applications are available for the summer camp. Any student interested in the camps should go to the UAH website for additional information.
