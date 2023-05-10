These Skyline High School students did well in their first GenCyber competition. They won three events while placing in two others at last month’s GenCyber Olympiad at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Center for Cybersecurity and Education. Team members who were able to compete were, from left, Charlie Arnold, Riley Middlebrooks, Brantley Davis, Wyatt Cook, and Asher Petty. Jack Whitley and Olivia Tyler are also members of the Skyline team. Dr. Mike Muratet is the faculty sponsor.