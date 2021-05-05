A special report conducted by the state’s Examiners of Public Accounts, for the period of Aug. 24, 2018 through Dec. 4, 2020, shows a noncompliance by former Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey regarding credit card usage, documentation of credit card charges and failure to provide an adequate reason for mileage claimed for travel.
The report showed Guffey owed the county $3,918.11, failed to appear at a meeting before the chief examiner and show just cause why the amounts should not be repaid. However, following the report, the chief examiner stated the charges were repaid in full.
According to the report, purchases made by Guffey between Aug. 24, 2018 and Dec. 4, 2020, using the county’s credit card, included four transactions totaling $102.54 for the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products; one transaction for the purchase of six flower arrangements totaling $109.75; one transaction for the purchase of a car battery bought in the name of a private business that appeared to be personal totaling $171.19; there were 48 transactions totaling $2,358.52 for purchase of meals and other food with receipts not always indicating the individuals for which the meals were purchased or the business purpose of the meals and 20 transactions totaling $837.59 which were not properly documented to include invoices or itemized receipts as required.
“The former chairman failed to comply with requirements as prescribed by the Chief Examiner and the county’s travel policy as adopted relating to credit card usage and documentation of credit card charges,” the report stated.
The report also shows Guffey claimed mileage to Talladega on April 28, 2019 for 219 miles and on Oct. 13, 2019 for 225 miles with the reason for travel listed as “security.” The total amount paid for the mileage claimed on both dates was $257.52 from the county’s general fund.
Guffey failed to provide an adequate reason for claiming mileage to Talladega to be consistent with his duties as the county commission chairman.
Guffey announced his resignation as county commission chairman last December, tendering it effective April 11. In December, he said he was resigning for health reasons.
