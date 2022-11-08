In 26 years of medical practice, Dr. Hardin Coleman says this is the earliest flu season he has ever seen.
“We get sporadic cases in October, but we are in an Influenza A outbreak, which started late October this year,” said Coleman.
The flu activity is unusually high and severe across not only Jackson County but all of Alabama, especially in children.
“This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic,” said Wes Stubblefield, MD, MPH, FAAP, pediatrician and district medical officer with the Alabama Department of Health.
Coleman said, locally 10-25 percent of school absences are due to Influenza with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) a close second.
“And fortunately very little COVID at this time,” he added.
Flu activity is being seen statewide, said Stubblefield with outpatient pediatric offices, already short-staffed coming out of the pandemic and facing daily medication shortages bearing the brunt of the outbreak.
While typically self-limited, influenza can result in severe complications in persons of any age but is especially severe in young children. Hospitalization can result from dehydration and difficulty breathing, but also from myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), respiratory failure, and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).
Coleman said he is seeing classic symptoms of a rather sudden onset of fever, headache, cough, body aches, nausea and other cold-like symptoms.
An average of 150 children across the United States die of influenza each year. However, in 2009, the last time early influenza activity was this severe, pediatrics deaths reached 282. On Thursday, the CDC announced the first influenza-related pediatric death of the season. However, pediatricians warn that this data is often delayed by several weeks and may be an underestimate of how many influenza-related deaths are occurring.
Unlike many respiratory viruses including RSV, there are very specific actions that families can take to protect children against influenza, chiefly vaccination.
“It is not too late to get an influenza vaccination which remains our first line of defense against this seasonal epidemic,” said Coleman.
