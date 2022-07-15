As school is set to resume in the upcoming weeks, so will Scottsboro and Jackson County food backpack programs which provide food for the most food insecure children in the county.
Six years ago, State Rep. Tommy Hanes convened a group of community and school representatives to form a county-wide coalition of food backpack programs called “Food for Thought.”
The purpose was to raise funds to support all the programs. The funds raised have grown from $10,000 the first year to $50,000 last year. Community partners include the Jackson County Legislative Delegation, IMPACT Learning Center and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Mary K Carlton, board president of the Nourish One Child non-profit backpack organization for Scottsboro City Schools said, with the rising cost of food and number of children needing food, the need for funds has greatly increased.
“We saw an increase of 33 percent in the 2021-2022 school year,” she said.
Carlton, her husband Gene, and others started the Nourish One Child program in 2013, with 25 students at Brownwood Elementary School. Since then, the program has grown to serve all city schools.
Carlton said there are several ways to help. Bruce’s Foodland in Scottsboro, Stevenson and Section are collecting donations at the register until Aug. 11. Also, First Southern State Bank, in Stevenson, Scottsboro and Higdon, will be collecting donations in the lobby and drive-thru windows until Aug. 15.
“Last year, over 1,000 children benefited from the funds raised,” said Carlton. “Every school in Jackson County and Scottsboro has a backpack program.”
Donations can be mailed to Jackson County Legislative Office, 100 E. Peachtree St., Scottsboro, AL 35768. Make checks payable to Nourish One Child and designate Food for Thought.
You can also designate to a particular school. Donations can also be made online at www.nourishonechild.com and designate your contribution to Food for Thought.
Donations are tax deductible. For more information, contact Mary K Carlton at 256-566-9422 or the legislative office at 245-218-3090.
