Julia Keel
Woodville High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who is an honor student and is planning to attend college after she graduates from high school.
Julia Keel is a senior at Woodville High School.
Julia has maintained an All A average throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of PALS (Panthers Always Living Strong).
This top student has received awards for having the highest average in Algebra 2 and English. She has also earned the President’s Education Award. Julia was named as the recipient of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
English is Julia’s favorite school subject.
“I like English because I love to read,” she adds.
Although Julia is not sure yet where she will attend college, she definitely plans to further her education. She plans to get a bachelor’s degree and will soon be making a decision as to which college she will attend.
This busy teen learns new skills quickly. When she has free time, Julia enjoys painting, reading, and listening to music.
Julia would tell new high school students to absolutely not procrastinate when doing your assignments. “I’ve done it, and it made doing my assignments a lot harder,” she says.
Julia had this to say about Woodville High School.
“My favorite thing about Woodville is the special needs program,” she said. “My brother was in it, and everyone treated him wonderfully. The past and current special needs teachers are absolutely amazing, and all of the aides are very helpful and nice.”
This young lady is the daughter of Chris and Trish Keel and has an older brother, Dakota.
Her grandparents are Bobby and Jean Keel and Barbara and Rayford Sisk.
