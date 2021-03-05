The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers in an effort to solve two missing persons investigations.
Two $2,500 rewards are being offered for any information that leads to the location of Jimmy Wayne McCarson and Jamie Dewayne Johnson.
On May 31, 2019, a family member filed a missing person’s report with Stevenson police, on behalf of McCarson. McCarson was reported to have left his residence in a grey Nissan Murano, along with a family friend on May 27, 2019. McCarson hasn’t been seen since that evening.
On June 1, 2019, an anonymous caller reported a suspicious person to the sheriff’s office near the Fabius coal mine, just off County Road 684. Deputies responded and located the missing friend of McCarson, who was severely dehydrated and tattered but was able to tell authorities that he and McCarson had gotten their car stuck, and they fell asleep on the evening they arrived at the coal mine.
The next morning, according to the friend, McCarson was gone. The vehicle was located, stuck in the mud, well off the paved roadway in the open strip pit area. No one has seen McCarson since the evening of May 27, 2019.
On Sept. 26, 2019, McCarson’s nephew, Jamie Dewayne Johnson, was reported missing by a family member. That person said no one had seen or talked to Johnson since Sept. 3, 2019.
Preliminary information from the investigation into Johnson’s disappearance indicates that he was last seen at a residence in the Rash community near Stevenson on Sept. 3.
If you have any information regarding the missing cases of McCarson and Johnson, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. CrimeStoppers toll free number is 1-833-AL1-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.