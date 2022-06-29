Scottsboro police hopes everyone enjoys the Independence Holiday but is aware of a fireworks ordinance in the city.
Major Greg Godfrey, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said fireworks cannot be used within the city limits between the hours of 10 p.m. in the evening and 8 a.m. in the morning without a permit, per the ordinance.
“We want everyone to please be safe using fireworks,” said Godfrey. “But know there is a policy that we will enforce.”
Per the ordinance, permits may be allowed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the state fire marshal and approved by the fire chief and police chief.
It is also unlawful to sell, offer to sale, keep or have in possession, barter, exchange or give away, furnish or otherwise use, dispose any pyrotechnics other than those permitted by the state fire marshal.
No city license shall be issued for the sale of permitted fireworks under the laws of the state unless the applicant shall first obtain a permit from the state fire marshal showing compliance with all state laws and a letter from the city’s license inspector stating the location from which such fireworks are sold meets all city zoning requirements,
Godfrey said any person found guilty of a violation of the ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. Anyone selling fireworks in violation could have their business license suspended or revoked by the court.
