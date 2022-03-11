While the recent schedule of events commemorating the 57th Anniversary Selma Jubilee – an event highlighted by the attendance of Vice President Kamala Harris – have officially concluded, those interested in learning more about the 1965 walk itself can still access two unique, free online experiences, courtesy of Google Cloud.
An interactive map – complete with video interviews from the original activists, satellite and street views of historic mile markers, and other educational context – are available through Google Earth. Additionally, Google has supplied an online march where participants can log their miles virtually, either manually or through a wearable fitness tracker, and earn badges for visiting different locations along the trail. Both the virtual march (goo.gle/selma-march) and the interactive Google Earth map (goo.gle/selma-map) are open to the public all year at no cost.
“To again provide a virtual component through Google technology that gives a unique vantage point of the Selma-to-Montgomery March is a source of immense pride for the entire Google family, not only here in Alabama, but also nationally,” said Alabama native and Google Director of Energy Michael Terrell.
In addition to providing its second year of a virtual walk component, Google proudly supported the 57th Selma Jubilee by enhancing its overall contribution from $30,000 in 2021 to $50,000 in 2022.
“It is a tremendous honor to again support this historic, impactful event that marked a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement and in our nation’s history,” said Alabama native and Google Global Head of Data Center of Economic and Community Development Clark Gillespy. “As a part of our developing a long-term partnership with the Selma to Montgomery March Foundation, this year's increased monetary support is indicative of our immense pride in Google's data center presence in Jackson County, as well as our expanding local and national support of the Black community.”
