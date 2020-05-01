The city of Stevenson has postponed its annual Depot Days celebration, Mayor Rickey Steele announced Wednesday.
“I felt like we would be taking too much of a risk,” said Steele. “We would be risking the safety of our citizens and the city would be taking a financial risk.”
Steele said there was still a great deal to planning to do, and there were questions about how long the “Safer at Home” order will last. Steele said in his announcement plans needed to be finalized and contacts needed to be signed. He said he could not put the city in a financial bind by signing contracts with performers, supplies, etc. and still having to pay them if Depot Days were to be canceled.
Steele said he would continue to monitor the situation and keep the citizens of Stevenson informed with a makeup date for Depot Days. He is hopeful that things will return to normal, and he said he hopes to reschedule Depot Days in month with less heat.
“This was a really hard decision for me due to the many years we have enjoyed Depot Days without ever skipping a year,” said Steele. “I promise we will work hard to have it later in the year and make it bigger and better.”
Depot Days was set to begin on June 7 with the annual yard sale. The main events were supposed to kick off on June 9 and last through June 14.
