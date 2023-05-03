An honor roll student who has participated in three high school sports is this week’s outstanding youth. Madelyn Griffith is a senior at Pisgah High School.
This active student is a member of the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta, a Math Honor Society. She is also a member of the History Club, Spanish Club, FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and NEHS (National English Honor Society). She served as a member of the Honor Guard this year.
Madelyn has been active in SkillsUSA while attending EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where she has studied cosmetology. She is this year’s SkillsUSA president and served as the parliamentarian last year.
Family and Consumer Science is Madelyn’s favorite school subject. “I love cooking,” she adds.
Madelyn has been a cheerleader, and member of the golf and fishing teams. The fishing team was the 2022 State Champions Fishing ASABFA. They also were 2023 Classic Qualifiers placing first in the largemouth division in the tournament at Logan Martin Lake.
This senior would tell an upcoming freshman, “Take every opportunity you’re offered. Don’t waste time dealing with school drama, friend drama, or anything. This time in your life is short so make it count!”
“At Pisgah High School, we are a family,” says Madelyn. “Everyone supports everyone playing sports and in the classroom.”
“EPCOT gives so many opportunities to be successful in whatever field you choose,” states Madelyn. “Some of these teachers have not only influenced my life in a big way, but they have also become some of the best friends. EPCOT truly has set my life up for success.”
Madelyn has her plans set for after high school. She will attend New Beginnings College of Cosmetology.
During her sophomore and junior years, Madelyn was a dual enrollment student. When she has some free time away from her studies and sports, she enjoys shopping and going to church. Madelyn also likes to hang out with her friends and loves to sing.
Madelyn is the daughter of Steve and Tissia Grifffith and has an older brother, Kade. Her grandparents are Bill and Juanita Griffith. The family pet is a dog named Dolly.
Madelyn attends New Home Baptist Church. There she is active with the youth group.
