Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the legality of Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide order to wear face coverings in public to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Griffin’s dismissal came following a hearing after Scottsboro citizens Debbie Mathis, Barry Munza and Larry Lewis had filed the lawsuit regarding Ivey’s July 15 mask mandate.
Scottsboro attorney Seth Ashmore, who is representing Mathis, Munza and Lewis, said the Attorney General’s Office’s argument that the Emergency Management Act provides “ample authority” for the governor to make the law regarding the mask mandate is wrong.
“First, the Emergency Management Act, on its face, doesn’t give the governor that power,” said Ashmore. “Second, in the United States, and in Alabama, we have separation of powers, which is explicitly enumerated in the state constitution.”
Ashmore said that means Ivey cannot make or suspend law, only the legislature can do that.
“So even if the legislature told the governor to do the legislature’s job, under the constitution of Alabama, that’s unlawful,” said Ashmore.
Ashmore said what people don’t understand, even lawyers who are not involved in the case, is that it’s not about the facts of whether a mask is necessary.
“This case is about whether the constitution can be disregarded just because there’s a state of emergency,” he added. “As it stands now, the governor presumably has unfettered discretion to make whatever law she wants, which is not the constitutional role of the governor.”
On July 15, Ivey issued a proclamation, incorporating an order that a person “wear a mask or other facial covering” at all times when within six feet of a person from another household, with some exceptions.
Violators of the order may be arrested, charged with a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, be fined $500 and jailed six months.
Ashmore said his clients are directly affected by the order, as they are located within the boundaries of the state of Alabama and, during times, interface with the public at distances of less than six feet.
He said Munza and Lewis, are retired sheriff’s deputies who interface with the general public in normal daily life, oftentimes within six feet of another individual. He said Mathis, a real estate agent, interfaces with the general public in her personal and professional life, oftentimes within six feet of another individual.
Ashmore said he is very proud of his clients, who are doing their civic duty to keep the government accountable to the people.
“We expect an appellate court of this state to understand those issues and rule accordingly,” said Ashmore. “I have no doubt that by the time all the dust settles, the rule of law will win out.”
