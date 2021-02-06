High school basketball begins postseason play on Monday with AHSAA area tournaments across the state.
Area tournament champions and runners-up advance to the sub-regional round.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the AHSAA modified the area tournament formats for this season. Instead of playing all games at the site of the area tournament’s No. 1 seed, the higher-seeded team will host each game. For example, No. 2-seeded teams will host a semifinal game at their school while the top-seeded teams hosts a semifinal game at their school The championship finals will be played that the higher seeded teams’ gymnasium.
Five Jackson County teams are the No. 1 seed in their respective area tournaments. Skyline and Pisgah are the No. 1-seeded teams in the Class 1A Girls Area 13 and the 2A Girls Area 15 tournaments respectively while Skyline, North Sand Mountain and Scottsboro are the No. 1-seeded teams in the 1A Boys Area 13, 2A Boys Area 15 and 6A Boys Area 15 tournaments respectively.
Here is the schedule for all area tournaments involving local teams (higher seeded teams host each game):
GIRLS BASKETBALL AREA TOURNAMENTS
Class 1A Area 13
Monday
› Quarterfinals:
5. Gaylesville at 4. Cedar Bluff, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
› Semifinals:
4. Cedar Bluff/5. Gaylesville winner at 1. Skyline, 6 p.m.
3. Woodville at 2. Valley Head, 6 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area 15
Tuesday
› Semifinals:
4. Section at 1. Pisgah, 6 p.m.
3. NSM at 2. Ider, 6 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Area 14
Tuesday
› Semifinals:
4. Madison Co. at 1. New Hope, 6:30 p.m.
3. DAR at 2. North Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Area 15
Monday
› Semifinals:
4. Arab at 1. Buckhorn, 6 p.m.
3. Fort Payne at 2. Scottsboro, 6 p.m.
Thursday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL AREA TOURNAMENTS
Class 1A Area 13
Monday
› Quarterfinals:
5. Gaylesville at 4. Valley Head, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
› Semifinals:
4. Valley Head/5. Gaylesville winner at 1. Skyline, 6 p.m.
3. Cedar Bluff at 2. Woodville, 6 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 13)
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area 15
Wednesday
› Semifinals:
4. Ider at 1. NSM, 6 p.m.
3. Pisgah at 2. Section, 6 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 13)
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Area 14
Wednesday
› Semifinals:
4. North Jackson. at 1. DAR, 6:30 p.m.
3. Madison Co. at New Hope, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 13)
› Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Area 15
Tuesday
› Semifinals:
4. Fort Payne at 1. Scottsboro, 6 p.m.
3. Arab at 2. Buckhorn, 6 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
