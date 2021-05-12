Jamison Rowell
Skyline High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a top athlete who plans to continue his track career at the collegiate level.
Jamison Rowell is a senior at Skyline High School.
Jamison is an honor student and a member of the Beta Club.
This young man was the first collegiate track and field signee from Skyline High School. He has had an outstanding track and field career at Skyline.
He participates in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, 100, 200, and 400 meter dash, hurdles, and the javelin.
Jamison captured third place in the 1A School Division 400 meter dash at the State Track Meet.
In addition to track and field, this athlete is also a member of the Vikings baseball team. He plays center field and pitches.
History is Jamison’s favorite school subject.
“I understand it,” he adds.
In his free time this young man might be found in the sand pit trying to get better. He also likes to play with his dog Charlie, play his PS4, and play with his niece Mercedes.
His part-time jobs include Forester Landscaping, Stacy Rucks Construction, and Scrap Yard Recycling in Fyffe.
Jamison will continue his education at the University of Montevallo. He has already signed to continue his track career there.
Jamison is the son of Joey and Tamara Rowell. He has two sisters, Gracie and Hailey, and two brothers, Caleb and Nate.
In addition to his dog Charlie, he has another dog named Dixie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.