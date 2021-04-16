Eric Scott, charged in the March 2020 death of Anna Grogan Brown, 45 of Hollywood, avoided a murder conviction Thursday as a Jackson County Jury instead convicted him of manslaughter.
The jury deliberated around six hours, beginning Wednesday, from 3-6 p.m., before coming back Thursday, from 9-11 a.m.
Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley presided over the four-day trial after Jackson County Circuit Judges John Graham and Brent Benson recused themselves due to Scott’s involvement in the county’s drug court system.
“Thank you for your service,” Hundley told jury members following the verdict. “I appreciate the work you have done.”
On March 9, 2020, authorities found Brown deceased from a gunshot wound inside a residence on County Road 36 in Hollywood. According to court testimony, Brown was shot into her left hip, severing an artery in her left leg. The bullet exited her left leg and entered her right leg, severing a vein.
During the trial, a doctor testified that Brown would’ve had survived just minutes after the shot.
Prior to entering the residence, authorities were in a standoff with Scott, who they said refused to come out. Using gas canisters, authorities made their way inside the residence, where they said they located Scott hiding behind a counter. A weapon was located inside the residence, along with some drugs, including methamphetamine.
Scott, who was in Jackson County Drug Court at the time of incident, was later removed and sentenced to five years on a possession of a controlled substance conviction last June. He has remained in the Jackson County Jail since March 9, 2020, serving time on the drug conviction.
Following the verdict, Assistant District Attorney Krystina Jackson said the jury’s decision is respected. Jackson served as lead prosecutor during the trial.
“She did great,” said District Attorney Jason Pierce. “I think the family of Anna Brown was pleased with her performance.”
Jackson credited investigator Danny Miller, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.
“They did a fantastic job every day,” she said.
Scott’s sentencing will be in the next few weeks.
