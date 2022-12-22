With the threat of extreme weather conditions this weekend, the Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set up an emergency shelter/warming center.
Board President and founder Josh Sherlin said the center goes into effect Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26.
“It is for homeless individuals, or those with compromised heating resources,” said Sherlin. “Beds, blankets and sheets will be provided, as well as meals.”
Individuals in outlying areas of Jackson County may call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-57-2610. If you are within the city limits of Scottsboro, you may call the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-3333 to arrange for transportation to the warming center.
The location will be at Refuge Place Ministries at 212 West Peachtree Street in Scottsboro.
For more information, contact Sherlin at 256-609-5991.
