Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning that all nonessential businesses statewide are to be closed starting Saturday at 5 p.m.
The closure is scheduled to last through April 17.
The following nonessential businesses, venues and activities shall be closed to non-employees or not take place:
Entertainment venues as follows:
• Night clubs
• Bowling alleys
• Arcades
• Concert venues
• Theatres, auditoriums and performing arts centers
• Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
• Racetracks
• Indoor children’s play areas
• Adult entertainment venues
• Casinos
• Bingo halls
• Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities as follows:
• Fitness centers and commercial gyms
• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
• Yoga, barre and spin facilities
• Spectator sports
• Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet
• Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close contact service providers as follows:
• Barber shops
• Hair salons
• Waxing salons
• Threading salons
• Nail salons and spas
• Body art facilities and tattoo services
• Tanning salons
• Massage therapy establishments and massage services
Retail stores as follows:
• Furniture and home furnishing stores
• Clothing, shoe and clothing accessory stores
• Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
• Department stores
• Sporting goods stores
• Book, craft and music stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.