Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the office is receiving complaints of a possible telephone scam of customers of a local bank.
“Customers of this bank are receiving telephone calls that indicate the bank name on the caller i.d., followed by a text message for the purpose of updating their online banking security,” said Harnen.
Harnen said if the customer gives their information, fraudulent charges are happening with their accounts.
“It’s a typical scam,” he said. “It sounds legitimate, but it’s not. When the number is called back, the person answering the call is using the bank’s name.”
Harnen warned people to not give out personal or banking information over the phone, go to their local branch to verify that they are contacted by the bank and monitor transactions frequently.
“There have been several people affected with this,” added Harnen.
